Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,630.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 69.4% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $501,872.68 and approximately $2,630.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.95 or 0.00784076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00101175 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

