Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report $23.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $94.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.52 million to $100.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $205.52 million, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $258.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%.

DCPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 108,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

