DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Cap Tops $7.97 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 40% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00121627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00154786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.34 or 1.00218578 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.74 or 0.01005297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.61 or 0.06599390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,181,347 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.