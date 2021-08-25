DeGate (DG) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a market capitalization of $23.28 million and $141,550.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars.

