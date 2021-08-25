Dego Finance (DEGO) Price Hits $11.18 on Top Exchanges

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for about $11.18 or 0.00022823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Dego Finance has a market cap of $96.20 million and $89.26 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.95 or 0.00784076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00101175 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

