Delancey W. Davis Sells 1,382 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Delancey W. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,007. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,355,000 after buying an additional 218,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,900,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after buying an additional 218,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,881,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,967,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

