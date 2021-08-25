Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.32% of Delek US worth $100,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 484,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Delek US by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DK stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

