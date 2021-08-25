DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.37 or 0.00394115 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001509 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.28 or 0.00948315 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.