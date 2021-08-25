Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up to $52.38

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.38, but opened at $53.72. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 2,451 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.31 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $1,125,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,289. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 546,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after acquiring an additional 471,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

