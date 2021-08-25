Dent Trading Up 9.1% This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Dent has a market capitalization of $659.76 million and approximately $129.59 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00784006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101368 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.