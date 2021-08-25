DePay (DEPAY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $34,815.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $34,815.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002735 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00156308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.57 or 1.00013393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.70 or 0.01023897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.05 or 0.06557043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

