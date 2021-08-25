DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Get DermTech alerts:

In other DermTech news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $48,554.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,694,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,479. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 8.0% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,397,000 after buying an additional 231,450 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after buying an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 70.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,177,000 after buying an additional 677,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 43.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after buying an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after buying an additional 278,443 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.80. DermTech has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.