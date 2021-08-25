Dero (DERO) Market Cap Reaches $159.29 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $14.80 or 0.00030935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $159.29 million and approximately $962,939.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,844.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.25 or 0.06584369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.77 or 0.01318381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.37 or 0.00358177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00129135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.74 or 0.00636942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.09 or 0.00336689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00326312 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.