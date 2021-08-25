Dero Tops 24-Hour Volume of $962,939.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Dero has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $159.29 million and $962,939.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $14.80 or 0.00030935 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,844.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.25 or 0.06584369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $630.77 or 0.01318381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.37 or 0.00358177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00129135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.74 or 0.00636942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.09 or 0.00336689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00326312 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.