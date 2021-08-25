Dether (DTH) Market Cap Hits $698,804.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Dether has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Dether coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a market capitalization of $698,804.00 and approximately $54,936.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.49 or 0.00781928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00102001 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.