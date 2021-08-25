Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Puma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.69 ($127.87).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM opened at €106.55 ($125.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.81. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a fifty-two week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €102.83.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.