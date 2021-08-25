Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL opened at €94.80 ($111.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €97.69. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.