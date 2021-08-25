Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €42.20 by Baader Bank

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €42.20 ($49.65) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of DBAN opened at €36.95 ($43.47) on Wednesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a twelve month low of €25.55 ($30.06) and a twelve month high of €39.34 ($46.29). The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is €35.82.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

