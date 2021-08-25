Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The business has a fifty day moving average of €8.85.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

