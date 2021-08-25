Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The business has a fifty day moving average of €8.85.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

