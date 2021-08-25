DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $556,679.20 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $517.56. 238,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $527.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.