Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.45

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.43, with a volume of 39890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXT shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$483.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

