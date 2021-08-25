DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $254,435.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 33.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $254,435.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 37% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $359.18 or 0.00738134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00129127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00157281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,708.01 or 1.00097855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.30 or 0.01032255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.82 or 0.06581983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

