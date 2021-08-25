Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,580 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

LON DGE traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,523 ($46.03). The company had a trading volume of 550,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £82.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,519.09.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Insiders bought a total of 237 shares of company stock worth $852,670 in the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

