Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after acquiring an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 45.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

