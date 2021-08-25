Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Reduced by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

