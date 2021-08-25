Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post $58.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the highest is $90.50 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $200.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $269.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $332.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

DRNA opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.31.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $137,095.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $137,095.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,112,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after acquiring an additional 255,479 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 106,415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 20,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,003,000 after buying an additional 289,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

