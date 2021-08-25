DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $15.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.60. 17,790,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,769. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $134.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
