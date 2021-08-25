DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $15.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.60. 17,790,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,769. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $134.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $2.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

