DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.45-12.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52-11.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.450-$12.950 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS traded up $18.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.07. 313,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,489. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $116.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.