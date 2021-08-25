DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.450-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52 billion-$11.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.90 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.45-12.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $18.68 on Wednesday, reaching $133.07. 313,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,489. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $116.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

