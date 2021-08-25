Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.87 million.

Digi International stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Digi International has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $724.16 million, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.06.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.