DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Hits $137.30 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $137.30 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.13 or 0.00517577 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003921 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.17 or 0.01178081 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,679,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

