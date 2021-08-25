Digitex Futures Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.46 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00777494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00099507 BTC.

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

