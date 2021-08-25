Digix Gold Token (DGX) Hits One Day Volume of $12,195.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $12,195.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for $55.13 or 0.00113046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,644 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

