Dimecoin Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $209.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00094529 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.