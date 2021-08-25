Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.18

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.18 and last traded at $127.58, with a volume of 25958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 353,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

