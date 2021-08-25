Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.98

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.98 and last traded at $120.93, with a volume of 182993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.68.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.