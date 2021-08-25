Ditto Tops 24 Hour Volume of $127,014.00 (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Ditto has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $127,014.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ditto has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00130121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00157803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.60 or 0.99994398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.74 or 0.01026132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.78 or 0.06541953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars.

