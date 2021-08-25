DMM: Governance (DMG) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $658,946.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00784234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00101410 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

