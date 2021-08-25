DMScript (DMST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34,265.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 112.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. DMScript has a market cap of $1.22 million and $34,265.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMScript has traded up 165.1% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00156719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,033.85 or 1.00133352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.96 or 0.01029160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.97 or 0.06585799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

