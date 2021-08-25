Docebo (DCBO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Docebo (TSE: DCBO) recently:

8/16/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$72.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Docebo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$93.00.

8/13/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$80.00 to C$97.00.

8/13/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$80.00 to C$110.00.

7/22/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$63.80 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DCBO opened at C$99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.23. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$40.29 and a twelve month high of C$100.54.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

