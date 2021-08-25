Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.28

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.28 and last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 5908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -302.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.31.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Docebo by 67.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Docebo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

