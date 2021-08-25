Doctors Coin Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $198.95 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

