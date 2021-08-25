Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $38.46 billion and approximately $2.60 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00364296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,013,874,083 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

