Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.88 Million

Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce sales of $296.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.77 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $271.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,711 shares of company stock worth $21,347,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

