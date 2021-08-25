Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $232.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.50. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dollar General by 16.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

