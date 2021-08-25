Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) vs. Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Financial Analysis

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

62.1% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dominion Energy and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dominion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $84.78, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.62, indicating that its stock price is 562% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dominion Energy and Aqua Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $14.17 billion 4.48 -$401.00 million $3.54 22.19 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aqua Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dominion Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 16.61% 12.47% 3.12% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by William W. Berry in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars. The company provides its products using realistic magnesium air fuel system technology, which causes electricity to be generated from the chemical reaction of the combination of magnesium and oxygen, as well as a saltwater electrolyte. It also develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. It primarily serves emergency preparedness and disaster relief, outdoor recreation, industry, military, marine, and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as NC Solar, Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in July 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.