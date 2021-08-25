Donut (DONUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $752,571.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $752,571.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Donut has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00157496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,062.04 or 1.00298868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.37 or 0.01029054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.65 or 0.06582025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

