DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $3.87

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $3.77. DouYu International shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 76,610 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOYU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

