DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.87 Million

Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce $220.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.58 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. DraftKings posted sales of $132.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DraftKings.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.08.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares in the company, valued at $12,878,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,377,776 shares of company stock valued at $222,022,203. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

