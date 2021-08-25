DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,467,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 11,326,570 shares.The stock last traded at $59.59 and had previously closed at $56.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.08. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,099,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,878,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,377,776 shares of company stock valued at $222,022,203 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after acquiring an additional 676,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after buying an additional 898,989 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

